Kevin Durant, Victor Oladipo & Michael Beasley Put On A Show In The Goodman League

We’ve been saying it for years, but we’d put the Goodman League talent up against any other league in the country. At this year’s Goodman Roundball Classic, Josh Selby, Kevin Durant, Thomas Robinson, Greg Monroe, Victor Oladipo and Michael Beasley all showed out. We already showed you the epic KD vs. Oladipo showdown that occurred during this game. Now check out the rest of the highlights.

Can Beasley still be a beast in the NBA?

