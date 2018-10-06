Kevin Durant Took The Court In Seattle Friday Night At KeyArena For The First Time In A Decade

10.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

If only for one glorious night, the NBA returned to Seattle on Friday for a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

It marked the first time Kevin Durant has taken the court at Key Arena in the 10 years since he and the Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City where they were re-branded as the Thunder. Durant played his rookie season in Seattle before the move to OKC.

Even though it was just a preseason game, fans came out in droves, along with scores of Seattle luminaries like Gary Payton, Spencer Hawes, and several members of the Seattle Storm, to celebrate the return of pro basketball to a city that is hungry for an NBA return. Durant came out before tip-off to sign autographs and hang out with fans and later took the court sporting a vintage Shawn Kemp jersey to address the raucous crowd.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTkeyarenaSACRAMENTO KINGSSEATTLE SUPERSONICS

