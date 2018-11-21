Kevin Durant Says The Warriors Are ‘Rejuvenated’ After A Tough Week

11.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors haven’t looked and felt like the Warriors for some time now, but Kevin Durant says things are finally starting to come together. A lot of the problems with the Warriors start and end with injuries. Steph Curry remains out if the lineup and Draymond Green has gotten a break with his sprained toe as well.

But something more troubling has come in the form of Durant’s on-court scuffle with Green, which drew headlines for an entire week. Durant’s impending free agency was questioned, reportedly on the court and then everywhere else, though KD says it won’t impact what he does next summer.

In fact, Durant says things are much better for him in Golden State now. ESPN’s Nick Friedell reported that Durant spoke to the media on Wednesday and claimed things were on the upswing in Oakland after a week in which Durant’s future and his relationship with Green drew extreme scrutiny.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP