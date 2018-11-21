Kevin Durant Says The Warriors Are ‘Rejuvenated’ After A Tough Week

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors haven’t looked and felt like the Warriors for some time now, but Kevin Durant says things are finally starting to come together. A lot of the problems with the Warriors start and end with injuries. Steph Curry remains out if the lineup and Draymond Green has gotten a break with his sprained toe as well.

But something more troubling has come in the form of Durant’s on-court scuffle with Green, which drew headlines for an entire week. Durant’s impending free agency was questioned, reportedly on the court and then everywhere else, though KD says it won’t impact what he does next summer.

In fact, Durant says things are much better for him in Golden State now. ESPN’s Nick Friedell reported that Durant spoke to the media on Wednesday and claimed things were on the upswing in Oakland after a week in which Durant’s future and his relationship with Green drew extreme scrutiny.