The Warriors were a 1.5-point underdog in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series with the Rockets as it tipped off on Monday night in Houston. It was the first time that Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were both active and Golden State was an underdog and on Monday everyone was reminded why that had never happened and, likely, won’t happen again any time soon.

The Rockets came out hot and jumped out to an early lead, but the Warriors never panicked pulling back within one point as they entered the second quarter. From there, it was Golden State’s turn to take brief control before James Harden and the Rockets stormed back to tie things up at halftime.

In the third quarter the Warriors seized control and while Houston never really faced a huge deficit, it always felt like they were simply trying to hang on and hang around, while Golden State seemed to be on the brink of breaking their lead wide open at any moment. Ultimately, the result was a 119-106 Warriors win, following the lead of last year’s Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who dominated all game with 37 points and could seemingly get whatever shot he wanted at any given moment.