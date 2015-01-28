Kevin Durant Out On Wednesday At Knicks With Toe Sprain

The Snowpocalypse was a bit overblown in New York City, so the hometown Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder will indeed play Wednesday’s night’s scheduled game. Unfortunately for those attending the contest at Madison Square Garden, though, Kevin Durant will merely be a spectator. Thunder coach Scott Brooks announced this morning that the reigning MVP will miss a second consecutive game with a sprained toe.

Via ESPN:

Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the New York Knicks because of a toe injury. Thunder coach Scott Brooks told reporters that Durant would miss the game after the team’s shootaround Wednesday morning. The reigning NBA MVP still is considered day to day.

Durant suffered the injury late in his team’s loss the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Though he warmed up prior to Oklahoma City’s Monday win over the Timberwolves, he was ruled inactive shortly before tip-off.

Wednesday’s will be the 25th game Durant has missed due to injury this season. The 23-22 Thunder are two and-a-half games behind the Phoenix Suns for eighth-place in the Western Conference.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.