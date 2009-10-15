Kevin Durant Welcomes Joel Anthony to Oklahoma

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Miami Heat #Video #Kevin Durant
10.15.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

In case you haven’t read last month’s issue, Kevin Durant has been on a tear lately, and Joel Anthony got a mouthful of it last night. During the first quarter of the Heat-Thunder game, which Oklahoma City won 96-91, Kyle Weaver delivered the ball to a streaking Durant for one of the best in-game slams that I’ve ever seen him throw down. Durant looked more like Velvet Hoop with some “Shameless Showtime” with this dunk (see below). Durant finished the game with 30 points.



Where does KD rank in the League’s dunk hierarchy?

