Kevin Durant Welcomes Joel Anthony to Oklahoma

In case you haven’t read last month’s issue, Kevin Durant has been on a tear lately, and Joel Anthony got a mouthful of it last night. During the first quarter of the Heat-Thunder game, which Oklahoma City won 96-91, Kyle Weaver delivered the ball to a streaking Durant for one of the best in-game slams that I’ve ever seen him throw down. Durant looked more like Velvet Hoop with some “Shameless Showtime” with this dunk (see below). Durant finished the game with 30 points.
Where does KD rank in the League’s dunk hierarchy?
KD is king of the poster dunk – he’s so hard to block with those long arms.
He fools guys into thinking they can block him, but once he’s in the air you realize he has a 7.5 foot wingspan and the ball is about 12 feet in the air.
Personally, I can’t wait to watch the Thunder this season on League Pass. I think they’re going to be a fun team to watch even if they don’t win much.
more importantly, KD’s +/- was +9!
He ranks nowhere near the top of the dunk totem pole Ill tell u that much.Joel Anthony aint shit but a human poster anyway.
Joel Anthony is not bad. I’m a huge Heat fan and the guy has been improving. He was also on Canadian national team (I know that doesn’t mean much, but it say something). But truthfully, there’s no stopping KD!
man, that was sick… from the dotted line… over joel… damn…