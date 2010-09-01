The year 2010 has been a big one for Kevin Durant. He took his Oklahoma City Thunder from the Lottery to the playoffs, signed an $85 million contract extension, and is now the current “Captain America” of Team USA.

No one is the game is more humble, and there are very few players who work harder than KD. With all of his talents and skills, his current Team USA running mate, Andre Iguodala, made a bold statement about Durant’s future. In an interview with CSN Philly, Iguodala said, “Kevin Durant will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when it’s all said and done.”

That’s a very bold statement, but if any of today’s raising stars can do it, it’s Durant.

Even at just 21 years old, Durant scores in so many ways. His tireless work ethic shows in game action. He gets buckets inside, outside, and has touch in the mid-range. He thrives in the catch-and-shoot, while at the same time he is deadly with the pull-up off the dribble. He has a mindset to get to the free-throw line, where he hit 90 percent of his attempts last season. Even with his unselfish nature, Durant scores at such a high rate. It feels like every time the Thunder are on offense, Durant is going to get buckets. KD is just addicted to putting the ball through the net.

Also in Durant’s favor is the fact he is putting up these big numbers at such a young age. If he stayed at the University of Texas for four years, this upcoming season would be his rookie year in the NBA. However, he is three years deep and has averaged over 25 points per contest in those three years. He has a huge head start already on the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who exhausted his college eligibility in the era before players were really going pro early. Durant has yet to average over 40 minute per game in a season, and he doesn’t have a history of injuries, so I don’t see him wearing down anytime soon. Playing into his late 30’s is not a farfetched idea, and that’s all he needs to lock down the all-time scoring title: Time and consistency.

KD’s fundamental skills are at such a high level, I feel even if he loses a step physically, he will still be highly productive. Durant doesn’t dominate a game by being the best athlete, he dominates with his high skill set and his size that creates natural mismatches. He isn’t famous for out-sprinting everyone to lead the break or simply jumping over people. He is definitely not physically overpowering the competition. He just has the intelligence and the skills to make the correct move at the right time to put the points on the board.

Iguodala is not crazy. He’s played with one of the best scorers of all-time in Allen Iverson, so Andre has an idea on what it take. We will think back at these comments 20 years from now and realize that Iggy was a genius.

