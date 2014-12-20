Kevin Durant Will Miss Friday’s Game Against The Lakers With Ankle Sprain

Reigning NBA MVP Kevin Durant is once again giving the Thunder and its fans a scare because of an injury. However, this injury’s severity is expected to have much less of an impact than his previous foot injury that sidelined the franchise star for 17 games this season.

If you aren’t aware, Durant suffered a mild ankle sprain on Thursday night after stepping on the Warriors Marreese Speights’ foot while driving to the rim with seconds to go in the first half. Although X-rays came back negative, KD did not return in the second half after lighting up the first half by scoring 30 points in 20 minutes.

KD was previously listed as a game-time decision for OKC’s matchup on Friday against the Lakers at the STAPLES Center, but ESPN’s Royce Young reported the All-Star will sit out versus Kobe Bryant and company and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Kevin Durant is out tonight against the Lakers with a right ankle sprain. He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow to see if he can go Sunday. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 19, 2014

Durant’s right ankle sprain is not considered serious, as he was walking with only a mild limp but on full weight after the Thunder’s loss in Oakland. He is now listed as day-to-day.

While the Lakers will be looking for win number nine on the season, all eyes will be on Russell Westbrook, who has exploded offensively for OKC since his return, averaging 28.3 points and 7.3 dimes in his last 10 games.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.