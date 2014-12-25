Kevin Durant Will Miss Today’s Game Versus Spurs

Here’s your Christmas lump of coal: Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant is out of today’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ankle.
Multiple media outlets have reported the news after The Oklahoman’s Darnell Mayberry learned last night that the reigning MVP was unlikely to play:
This will be the fourth straight game Durant has missed since twisting his right ankle in a loss to the Golden State Warriors last week. The Thunder are 1-2 in his stead, and each contest has been decided by four points or fewer.
The Spurs will be without Durant’s Finals MVP counterpart, Kawhi Leonard. The 23 year-old is suffering from a torn ligament in his right hand that has sidelined him indefinitely.
Oklahoma City and San Antonio tip-off at 2:30EST on ABC.
