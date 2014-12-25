Kevin Durant Will Miss Today’s Game Versus Spurs

Here’s your Christmas lump of coal: Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant is out of today’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ankle.

Multiple media outlets have reported the news after The Oklahoman’s Darnell Mayberry learned last night that the reigning MVP was unlikely to play:

Kevin Durant's listed as out for the Christmas Day game at San Antonio. His status could change, but for now the team is listing him as out. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 24, 2014

This will be the fourth straight game Durant has missed since twisting his right ankle in a loss to the Golden State Warriors last week. The Thunder are 1-2 in his stead, and each contest has been decided by four points or fewer.

The Spurs will be without Durant’s Finals MVP counterpart, Kawhi Leonard. The 23 year-old is suffering from a torn ligament in his right hand that has sidelined him indefinitely.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio tip-off at 2:30EST on ABC.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.