Kevin Durant took a lot of heat – and still does to this day – for his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2016 and sign with the Golden State Warriors. There was a noisy contingent of fans who accused him of being disloyal and eviscerated him for jumping on the Warriors bandwagon.

And Durant didn’t seem to have much of a sense of humor about it for a long while there. In fact, he was pretty thin-skinned when it came to that topic, to the point that he was arguing with haters on social media on the day of Golden State’s championship parade and later using burner accounts to go at Twitter trolls.

But at least for now it seems Durant has grown slightly more willing to poke fun at himself. Here’s what he had to say when asked about whether he plans to exercise his player option to remain with the Warriors next season.