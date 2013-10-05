Kevin Durant Wowed The Crowd In Instanbul During OKC’s Victory Over Fenerbahce Ulker

David Stern has increasingly turned the NBA game on to international crowds, with his NBA Global Games. That’s the motive behind this weekend’s international preseason schedule, including the Oklahoma City Thunder game this morning against Turkish team Fenerbahce Ulker in Istanbul. The Thunder’s 95-81 win was spearheaded by Kevin Durant’s 24 points and a thunderous dunk.

The Thunder looked lost at times in the first couple quarters, but they put it together in the second half. Durant finished 9-for-18 from the field for 24 points in 28 minutes â€” including this spectacular finish in the second half.

Ibaka was the only other Thunder player in double-figures with 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Serge showed off an improved back-to-the-basket game that should leave Thunder fans â€” with a paucity of happy news recently â€” excited. Both Durant and Ibaka also provided the crowd with some highlights as you can see below.

THE NBA IS BACK…even if it’s just preseason. Tonight we’ve got Derrick Rose‘s return against the Pacers at 7 p.m. EST; the new-look Rockets vs the new-look Pelicans at 8, and the exciting Warriors vs. the hobbled Lakers as the 10 p.m. game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Durant’s dunk wasn’t his only highlight, obviously…

Besides his improved post play, Serge Ibaka had a huge block in their preseason opener and Jeremy Lamb soared for a dunk on the break.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.