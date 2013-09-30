Kevin Durant’s 2013 Goodman League Mixtape

Kevin Durant turned 25 years old yesterday, and while that still seems incredibly young for being the world’s second-best basketball player, Oklahoma City’s best has already turned in some amazing moments during his six-year career with the Thunder. Yet we can’t forget about the summer, either. After winning the unofficial summer MVP during the lockout of 2011, KD has taken his offseason game to new heights, headlined by his play as a long-running star of the Goodman League. Check out his official 2013 Goodman League Mixtape after the jump.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.