Kevin Durant’s Christmas Shoe: Nike KD III “No Yield for Yellow”

We’ve given you a teaser, but let’s dive deeper. Introducing Kevin Durant’s Christmas Day Shoe: the Nike KD III “No Yield for Yellow.” Check out tons of amazingly detailed photos below. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

The limited-edition Christmas Day colorway of the KD III will be worn on-court against the Nuggets. As you can see, other details of the shoe include five lightening bolts on the outsole to represent his team, piano keys near the heel and midfoot of the outsole representing KD’s love of music and the BF62 repeat pattern on the outsole giving a nod to the game where KD put up 62 points at Barry Farms in the DMV.

The Nike KD III Christmas Day shoe will be available at retail and online on December 26th for $88.00.

What do you think?

