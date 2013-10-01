Own Kevin Durant’s Oklahoma City Home For Just $1.95 Million

Thunder superstaris putting his home in the northwest Oklahoma City suburbs up for sale. Before you freak out Thunder fans, he’s purchased a pair of adjoining brownstone buildings in Deep Deuce right near Chesapeake Energy Arena. So Durant’s relocating in order to be closer to the court. This is a good thing.

The twin brownstones he purchased in Deep Deuce for $1.769 million will be combined into a 7,400 square foot spread a few blocks from the arena. But they’re also a short walk to his new Bricktown restaurant, set to open later this year once the season starts.

That leaves the 5,545 square foot home free to sell, and Durant is trying to make a tidy quarter million dollar profit off the venture after purchasing the Gaillardia home for $1.799 million in 2011. He’s listing the property at $1.95 million.

Here’s Realtor.com on the large suburban spread he’s looking to unload to move to the city:

Located in Gaillardia’s exclusive and gated Club Villa neighborhood, Durant’s home is situated on a pair of lots that include a main home and a large guest house with a palatial pool area set in between. In all, the property offers five bedrooms, three in the main house and a pair in the guest house, four bathrooms and approximately 5,545 square feet of living space. Indoors, the main home sports vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood flooring and a contemporary spiral staircase. A chef’s kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The guest house has its own kitchen as well as a home theater.

And here are some pictures of the place:

