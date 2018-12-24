Getty Image

For Anthony Davis, free agency is still more than a year and half away. But that hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation about where he might end up. The smart money is on him joining LeBron and the Lakers.

LeBron, for his part, has made no secret about the fact that he’d love to play alongside Davis, to the point that some GMs around the league, and even Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, have accused him of tampering.

LeBron had a bluntly unapologetic response to those accusations, while Davis has been more diplomatic about the whole thing, telling fans that he loves New Orleans, while remaining noncommittal about his future there.Everyone has an opinion on the matter, and over the weekend, future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett chimed in with his thoughts.