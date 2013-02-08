Kevin Garnett Gets 25,000 NBA Points (Video)

Congrats to Kevin Garnett, who got his 25,000th NBA point tonight against the Lakers. The historic bucket came like so, so many of the 24,998 points prior – by putting a defender in the chamber and dumping the patented KG high-release fadeaway right over him. This time, Earl Clark was the victim.
The achievement literally puts KG in an all-time class all by himself. He is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 blocks, 1,500 steals. Pretty amazing.
Here’s the bucket:
