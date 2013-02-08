Kevin Garnett Gets 25,000 NBA Points (Video)

#Video #Boston Celtics
02.07.13 5 years ago

Congrats to Kevin Garnett, who got his 25,000th NBA point tonight against the Lakers. The historic bucket came like so, so many of the 24,998 points prior – by putting a defender in the chamber and dumping the patented KG high-release fadeaway right over him. This time, Earl Clark was the victim.

The achievement literally puts KG in an all-time class all by himself. He is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 blocks, 1,500 steals. Pretty amazing.

Here’s the bucket:

