Kevin Garnett: Shaq Smells Like Fresh Laundry On The Line

Maybe Kazaam did have magical powers, because I don’t remember Kevin Garnett talking like this ever before. When asked about the effect Shaq has had on the Celtics this season, it’s safe to say that no one expected the following two statements to come out KG’s mouth.

From Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

“Shaq is like paradise, man,” he said. “You ever wash your sheets and then go outside and hang them out, and the sun dries them? You ever smell the sheets? “That’s what Shaq is, Shaq is like,” Garnett said before breathing in deeply, like he was inhaling fresh air. “I don’t want to give any products any tags right now, but you know what I’m saying. For anybody who’s ever hung out clothes, they know what I mean.”

Despite being from Vermont, I can’t say that I’ve ever hung sheets out to dry on the line. But what I have done is stand next to Shaq in the locker room after a game, and he doesn’t smell like the fresh laundry I normally take out the dryer. Maybe the wind does something different.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.