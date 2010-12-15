Kevin Garnett’s Christmas Shoe

12.15.10

Back at the start of the season, we showed you the ANTA KG 1 that Kevin Garnett has been playing in this year. And now in preparation for his Christmas Day game against the Magic, ANTA has come correct with a sick Christmas colorway for KG to rock on the court as he battles with Dwight Howard. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: HoopChina

