Kevin Garnett’s Christmas Shoe

Back at the start of the season, we showed you the ANTA KG 1 that Kevin Garnett has been playing in this year. And now in preparation for his Christmas Day game against the Magic, ANTA has come correct with a sick Christmas colorway for KG to rock on the court as he battles with Dwight Howard. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: HoopChina

