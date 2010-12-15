Kevin Garnett’s Christmas Shoe

Back at the start of the season, we showed you the ANTA KG 1 that Kevin Garnett has been playing in this year. And now in preparation for his Christmas Day game against the Magic, ANTA has come correct with a sick Christmas colorway for KG to rock on the court as he battles with Dwight Howard. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: HoopChina
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
kind of sweet
i dont get what that image is on the tongue…. anyone know?
@2
It’s a shredded vagina to represent his personality.
It’s his bitch ass face as he stares down a point guard trying to be tough.
@2 me neither
Aint shit to the new Under Armours: [www.solecollector.com]
did KG wear this in the NYK game? they were definitely giving away points last night….
i just threw up in my mouth a little.
@duke, you had me bustin’ up- those shoes are ugly ass hell!!!!!! Kind of fits his personality.