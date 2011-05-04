Kevin Hart Launches The Jordan Fly Wade In Miami Tomorrow

Tomorrow marks a big day. And I’m not talking about Cinco de Mayo or Harold Miner‘s birthday. Rather, tomorrow marks the official U.S. retail launch of the Jordan Fly Wade, Dwyane Wade‘s first signature shoe with Jordan Brand and the lightest Jordan basketball shoe to date. To celebrate the nationwide launch, comedian/actor and co-star of Jordan Brand’s Dominate Another Day commercial series, Kevin Hart, will offer a behind the scenes look at the shoe at the House of Hoops in Miami’s Dadeland Mall.

Speaking with 50 students from Miami South Ridge High School, Hart will be joined by Jordan Brand’s Vice President of Sports Marketing, Howard White. “H” as he’s more commonly known, will speak to the students about life skills, achieving success on the basketball court as well as preparing for life beyond sports. He and Hart will be giving away three of Wade’s autographed kicks for a few lucky fans in attendance.

The first two colorways of the Jordan Fly Wade (pimento/white-black and black/varsity red-dark grey) will be available in the U.S. tomorrow for a suggested retail price of $140 and China on Saturday. In addition, the Jordan Fly Wade will be available for NIKEiD customization on Tuesday, May 24.

