Kevin Johnson Robbed in San Francisco

Now this is just plain wrong. You don’t do this to KJ.

From the San Mateo County Times:

SAN FRANCISCO â€” Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson, former Cal and NBA star, was reportedly robbed on the streets of San Francisco over the weekend, KCRA-TV in Sacramento is reporting.



In a post on his blog, Johnson said he was near Union Square helping an elderly man get into a cab when someone stole his garment bag.

Johnson, former NBA All Star, said he lost a suit, a pair of shoes and some personal items.

“Not the end of the world, but frustrating,” Johnson wrote. “The real crime was the vulnerability of it all, the idea that I could leave my bag on a crowded street, turn my back for 30 seconds and have my stuff stolen.”

Johnson said he was in San Francisco to attend a conference with representatives of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. When he took office in 2008 he became the first African American mayor of Sacramento.

“Next time I see San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, I’ll tell him the story and give him my word nothing like that will happen to him in Sacramento,” Johnson added. “And I’ll hope I can make good on the promise.”