If you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t think that Kevin Knox is a rookie. Just this week, Knicks coach David Fizdale has said he wants to put Knox through a trial by fire, giving him the team’s toughest defensive assignment with the hopes of him learning via getting “his butt kicked.”

David Fizdale said at a town hall event on Monday that he's going to challenge rookie Kevin Knox on defense this year: "You’re going to see me put him on a lot of great players early on so he can get his butt kicked and go through the lumps – you have to; that’s the only way." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 18, 2018

Fizdale also wants Knox, who turned 19 last month, to mentor fellow rookie Mitchell Robinson. Oh, and with Kristaps Porzingis’ return from an ACL tear still up in the air, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will have to be a viable option on the offensive end of the floor, both as a scorer and as a playmaker.

The good news for the Knicks is that Knox, the son of former Florida State and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kevin Knox Sr., is ready to embrace this challenge. The rookie is excited to compete at this level, and even though he’s being asked to do a lot during his first year in the league, he wants to show out. He also understands that he’ll make his mistakes, but Knox is determined not to let them define him — instead, he wants to use them all as learning experience.

Knox sat down with Dime to talk about his mindset heading into the league. He also touched on how Kentucky prepared him for the NBA, how football is his “first love,” and how much he loves Subway.