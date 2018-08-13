Kevin Knox Believes Skeptics Are ‘Sleeping On’ The Knicks This Season

Getty Image

In the dog days of August, a ray of light emerges when the good folks in Las Vegas release NBA season win totals. If nothing else, the over/under numbers provide something of a baseline in terms of expectations for all 30 teams and, well, it is an easy way to discuss various squads with two months to kill before opening night arrives in mid-October.

This time around, the New York Knicks were not treated with an overwhelming level of optimism, with the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook pegging the team for an over/under of 29.5 wins. While the Knicks are almost certainly better than that at full strength, there is real uncertainty with regard to Kristaps Porzingis and his return timetable from a serious knee injury. Throw in the fact that New York would then have (very) little incentive to push for victories in March and April and, at least for some, the win total may even seem too high.

Knicks rookie Kevin Knox is not among the skeptics, though, and he believes that the public (and Vegas) is too low on his new team. The NBA held its annual photo shoot for first-year players over the weekend and Knox made his feelings known to Marc Berman of the New York Post.