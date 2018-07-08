Getty Image

LAS VEGAS — It’s a given that late in the NBA Draft process every year, one prospect will climb into the top-10 during the final week or two of the lead up to the draft. Sometimes when that happens, the player will go to the Knicks, and a bunch of people boo, because the NBA Draft occurs in New York, and a sect of Knicks fans have booed everyone who has been drafted by the team since Patrick Ewing.

This year, that honor went to Kevin Knox, the University of Kentucky product whose raw talent outweighs the fact that he’s nowhere near a finished product yet. That’s to be expected: Knox only recently began focusing on basketball as his main sport, as he was a college quarterback prospect right up until the time he became a 6’9 dude with a 6’11.5 wingspan and gobs of NBA potential.

Knox still has a way to go, but it’s hard to imagine that his first taste of NBA Summer League action could have gone much better. Knox and the Knicks made their debut in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, coming out on top against the Atlanta Hawks, 91-89. Knox lead the way for New York, going for 22 points and eight rebounds, both team highs.