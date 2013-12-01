Kevin Love With Another Grand Outlet Pass To Corey Brewer

#GIFs
11.30.13 5 years ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame another hot shooting night from Dirk Nowitzki and Monta Ellis to grab a 112-106 victory at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Kevin Love led a balanced attack with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Despite the double-double, he threw another gorgeous, floor-length, outlet pass for the dime.

Dirk and Monta combined to go 19-for-29 for 49 combined points, but they received little help from their teammates. That wasn’t the case for the ‘Wolves.

On one play, Corey Brewer leaks out immediately after the shot goes up, and Dirk doesn’t get back in time to stop him. Love, the NBA’s outlet king, throws another outlet pass on a wire three quarters the length of the court that catches Brewer in stride for the dunk.

Somewhere, Wes Unseld is smiling.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSCorey Brewerdallas mavericksDimeMaggifsKEVIN LOVEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP