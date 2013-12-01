Kevin Love With Another Grand Outlet Pass To Corey Brewer

The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame another hot shooting night from Dirk Nowitzki and Monta Ellis to grab a 112-106 victory at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Kevin Love led a balanced attack with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Despite the double-double, he threw another gorgeous, floor-length, outlet pass for the dime.

Dirk and Monta combined to go 19-for-29 for 49 combined points, but they received little help from their teammates. That wasn’t the case for the ‘Wolves.

On one play, Corey Brewer leaks out immediately after the shot goes up, and Dirk doesn’t get back in time to stop him. Love, the NBA’s outlet king, throws another outlet pass on a wire three quarters the length of the court that catches Brewer in stride for the dunk.

Somewhere, Wes Unseld is smiling.

