There are so many unforgettable moments from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. First, there was LeBron’s incomprehensible chase-down block on Andre Iguodala, which was soon followed by Kyrie Irving’s dagger three-pointer with under a minute to go to seal the Cavs’ historic 3-1 comeback and deliver the city of Cleveland its first championship in more than 50 years.

Sometimes lost in the mix is a certain defensive sequence where Kevin Love played such tight, disciplined defense on Steph Curry late in the fourth quarter that he forced the Warriors’ sharpshooter into missing an off-balance three that could’ve made a difference in the outcome of the series.

But if you ask Love, the former All-Star has mixed feelings about it. Last month, he expressed his ambivalence about in an interview with GQ, calling it “a poor defensive sequence” and explaining that he and the Cavs should’ve never allowed Curry to get the ball back after initially forcing it out of his hands earlier in the possession.