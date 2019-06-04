Kevin Love Agreed With Steph That Curry Could’ve ‘Easily’ Gone Around Him In The 2016 Finals

06.04.19 24 mins ago

Getty Image

There are so many unforgettable moments from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. First, there was LeBron’s incomprehensible chase-down block on Andre Iguodala, which was soon followed by Kyrie Irving’s dagger three-pointer with under a minute to go to seal the Cavs’ historic 3-1 comeback and deliver the city of Cleveland its first championship in more than 50 years.

Sometimes lost in the mix is a certain defensive sequence where Kevin Love played such tight, disciplined defense on Steph Curry late in the fourth quarter that he forced the Warriors’ sharpshooter into missing an off-balance three that could’ve made a difference in the outcome of the series.

But if you ask Love, the former All-Star has mixed feelings about it. Last month, he expressed his ambivalence about in an interview with GQ, calling it “a poor defensive sequence” and explaining that he and the Cavs should’ve never allowed Curry to get the ball back after initially forcing it out of his hands earlier in the possession.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2016 NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2016 NBA FinalsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN LOVESTEPHEN CURRY
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP