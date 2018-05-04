Getty Image

Kevin Love was tremendous for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blowout Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors and, as a result, all is right with the world. Prior to that, though, Love garnered plenty of negative sentiment after averaging 10.9 points (and shooting 31.9 percent) in Cleveland’s first eight playoff games. Not even the rational explanation of an injury to his non-shooting hand can keep some of the blow-back away from the five-time NBA All-Star big man.

With that in mind, Cavs swingman J.R. Smith was prompted about Love on Friday. In defending his teammate, Smith likened Love to Chris Bosh in Miami. In Smith’s eyes, Love gets blowback a la Bosh, who famously received criticism while playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.