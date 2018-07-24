Kevin Love Has Signed A $120 Million Extension With Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t be completely blowing things up in a post-LeBron world, as some expected them to do. With James now a Laker, the immediate future of the Cavs seemed very much up in the air, but their latest move involving Kevin Love indicates they want to remain reasonably competitive going forward without LeBron.

On Tuesday, the Cavs made sure to lock down their lone All-Star remaining on the roster for the foreseeable future as they gave Love a four-year, $120 million extension (that’s a robust $30 million annually), according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

