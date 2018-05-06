Kevin Love Is Playing Like An All-Star Again At Just The Right Time

Getty Image

The story of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors was that having LeBron James on your basketball team is one hell of a trump card. Cleveland won the game, 105-103, because James had 38 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals, and one awkward floater as time expired to turn a whole bunch of NBA players into witnesses to King James.

But a smaller subplot that may be far more important for the Cavaliers in their pursuit of a title was that Kevin Love had his second straight game where he looked like, well, Kevin Love. The All-Star big man had his second double-double in a row, accruing 21 points and 16 rebounds. Ty Lue summed things up pretty well after the game.

"That's the @kevinlove we know."

"That's the @kevinlove we know."

Coach Lue on the huge 3Q stretch that helped push the squad's presence late in the game.

James went to the bench at the 4:04 mark of the third quarter for Rodney Hood. Cleveland’s five-man group when that happened — George Hill, Hood, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green, and Love — closed out the quarter and had not played with one another during the postseason, per the NBA. Going even further, Lue didn’t use that grouping of players during the regular season.