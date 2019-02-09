What’s The Best Possible Plan For Kevin Love And The Cavs?

Getty Image

On Friday night for the first time since Oct. 24 — a span of 50 regular season games —Kevin Love played NBA basketball again. After undergoing foot surgery four games in to the 2018-2019 regular season, Love had been glued to the bench, his uniform reduced to an array of Banana Republic suits and turtlenecks.

He was a model awaiting his turn on the runway. Though he played just six minutes in his return against the Washington Wizards, trotting out for good after the first timeout of the 1st quarter, Love was thrilled to simply touch a basketball again.

“I have enough suits to get me through three months, but damn am I tired of wearing a suit every game and sitting out,” Love said during postgame. “I know it was only six and a half minutes, but it felt good.”

Love has yet to be a part of a Cavs win this year. They lost all four of the games he initially appeared in, then lost in his return. Half of the opening night roster has been traded. Deng Adel started alongside Love on Friday. The Cavs sit at 11-44, third worst in the NBA behind the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, the organizational vision having undergone a radical shift since signing Love to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension over the summer.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman has amassed seven draft picks this season through various trades of veterans as the Cavs turn their attention toward their youth, the NBA Draft Lottery and a massive rebuild, which begs the question: what, exactly, do the Cavs do with Kevin Love?