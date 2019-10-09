One of the league’s favorite parlor games as the NBA season approaches is to find new homes for veterans withering away on rebuilding teams.

It’s all the rage with Bradley Beal right now, but he same fervor hasn’t necessarily been applied to Kevin Love, a former champion who is one of the lone veterans on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that figures to reside near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Perhaps that is because Love is embracing the idea of being the leader in the room for the young Cavaliers. He isn’t asking for a trade, and the front office has not approached him about a possible deal either.

“I do want to be here. I always have,” Love told cleveland.com in an exclusive one-on-one interview. “I say that knowing it’s the NBA and it’s a business. I think especially after seeing last year, the summer leading up to last year and this summer, the changeover is like unprecedented so you don’t know what is going to happen. “If they decide to go completely young … and that could be the case, but it’s funny, my agent didn’t call me one time this summer to say, ‘Hey, you’re getting traded, there’s talks that this is happening.’ Of course, somehow it’s still out there and people are talking about, ‘Oh, Kevin would be great here or great there.’ I just keep it moving and try to do right by these guys because we have a good group.”

Despite Love’s interest in helping guide the young Cavaliers alongside new head coach John Beilein, the likelihood of Love remaining in Cleveland through the life of his contract seems low. The free agent class of 2020 is desperately thin – other than Anthony Davis, no real stars will be on the market – and trades will be the quickest path to improvement.

Love hasn’t rejected the idea of a trade. He appears open to whatever the Cavaliers have planned for him, owing a debt of gratitude to the team for how he has been welcomed since arriving in 2014. That means trading him wouldn’t be a public relations letdown, even if Love is one of the more likable players on the roster, and in the league. It’s helpful to have an adult in the room, but both parties know that Love doesn’t exactly belong in a rebuilding situation.

There are some potential fits for Love around the league, including a return to his home state of Oregon if the Blazers decide their newly revamped forward rotation doesn’t cut it. The Heat also make some sense if they need an offensive upgrade, and they have enough short-term contracts to get a deal done.

The Cavaliers were near unwatchable last season without Kevin Love, but they are essentially a regular bad team with him in the lineup, as their passable offense helps to mask a ghastly defense. That ceiling probably won’t be enough to keep Love around if and when the trade offers start coming in, but he’s willing to do whatever’s needed for the young Cavs until that time potentially arises.