Kevin Love Leaned In And Joked That He’s A ‘Fall Guy’ On ESPN

#Cleveland Cavaliers
02.16.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Kevin Love is not playing in this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game due to a broken bone in his left hand and, though frustrated by missing his second straight All-Star Game due to injury, he’s still in Los Angeles enjoying the various All-Star festivities.

Despite what’s been an up-and-down season for the forward, Love does seem to be in a good mood this weekend. He was thrilled to be selected as an All-Star and even more thrilled to be picked by LeBron James in the All-Star draft. Even after his injury, Love looks to be happy about where he’s at and where the Cavaliers are going.

He’s even able to joke about some recent troubles, like when he was reportedly blamed for a downturn in play for the Cavaliers. That rumor — that Isaiah Thomas claimed Love gave up on a blowout loss to the Thunder when he left with bad headaches — seems far in the past when it comes to Cavaliers history. Thomas isn’t even on the team anymore, and the incident was one full Kevin Love injury ago. Still, he made light of it in an interview on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday afternoon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASKEVIN LOVE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP