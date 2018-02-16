Getty Image

Kevin Love is not playing in this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game due to a broken bone in his left hand and, though frustrated by missing his second straight All-Star Game due to injury, he’s still in Los Angeles enjoying the various All-Star festivities.

Despite what’s been an up-and-down season for the forward, Love does seem to be in a good mood this weekend. He was thrilled to be selected as an All-Star and even more thrilled to be picked by LeBron James in the All-Star draft. Even after his injury, Love looks to be happy about where he’s at and where the Cavaliers are going.

He’s even able to joke about some recent troubles, like when he was reportedly blamed for a downturn in play for the Cavaliers. That rumor — that Isaiah Thomas claimed Love gave up on a blowout loss to the Thunder when he left with bad headaches — seems far in the past when it comes to Cavaliers history. Thomas isn’t even on the team anymore, and the incident was one full Kevin Love injury ago. Still, he made light of it in an interview on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday afternoon.