Kevin Love Gets Steal, Slam & Video Bombed By LeBron

It’s only Wednesday during the fist week of training camp and Kyrie Irving has already put it between his legs for a patented LeBron James tomahawk jam. The Cavs held an open scrimmage for the public yesterday and it wasn’t just that sick Kyrie-to-LeBron connection they showed off. Kevin Love got in on the action with a strip and easy two-handed slam on the other end, showcasing just how dangerous this contemporary iteration of the Big Three can look.

Watch Love strip Lou Amundson down low when Amundson attempts to finish what should have been an easy layup. Then Love fills the left wing on the counter with Kyrie giving him an easy bounce pass for the dunk.

This is just scratching the surface, and it’s a scrimmage, but the all-star trio looked excellent in their first bit of organized bit play together. It seems like they’re connecting off the court as well with Kyrie imploring Love to “help spread the Love” when Love spoke with Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton after the scrimmmage. LeBron even snuck up behind Love for a brief video bomb:

Chris Bosh is seething right now :), or more likely he doesn’t care.

This team is going to be a lot of fun for fans to watch.

What do you think?

