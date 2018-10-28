Kevin Love Could Be Out An Extended Period As Cavs Begin Rebuild

Kevin Love has missed the Cleveland Cavaliers last two games with a foot injury. The Cavs star was re-signed over the summer to keep him in Cleveland long-term as the team re-tools following LeBron James’ departure from the team. However, after an 0-6 start, the Cavs could be changing course away from winning games to a rebuild.

The first step of that was firing coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, handing the keys to Larry Drew on an interim basis. A second step in leaning into a full on rebuild mod would be shutting down Love for an extended period of time.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Cavs still do not have a timetable for when Love could return, but they’re exploring the idea of giving him an extended period of rest. Doing so would almost guarantee the beginning of a rebuild considering he’s their best player.

