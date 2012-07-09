Kevin Love Is Tired Of Not Making The Playoffs

Kevin Love is an All-Star, an MVP candidate, and a Team USA player slotted for a ton of playing time. Yet he just can’t quite seem to find the team success that many of his contemporaries have in the NBA. It didn’t help that Ricky Rubio went down for the year with a torn ACL, or that Minnesota has been in a rebuilding stage ever since he arrived, missing the playoffs for the last eight years in a row. But now Kevin Love is speaking out, because he’s just tired of losing.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“My patience is not high. Would yours be, especially when I’m a big proponent of greatness surrounding itself with greatness? All these [Team USA] guys seem to have great players around them. It’s tough seeing all these guys that are young and older who have all played in the playoffs. When they start talking about that, I have nothing to talk about. If I don’t make the playoffs next year I don’t know what will happen. “If we don’t make the playoffs, I don’t know it’s going to be me or something, but our management needs to step up and make some moves,” Love said. “Chase [Budinger] is good for us. Brandon [Roy] if he can come in relatively healthy and be back to somewhat of where he was … we can be pretty damn good, especially in the fourth quarter with how he used to be [with the Trail Blazers] with LaMarcus [Aldridge] in the pick-and-roll. If Ricky can come back healthy that would be great. But I think our front office and ownership needs to step up and get us some pieces. We need to make some moves. We can’t just stand still. We have to make this happen.”

The T-Wolves have been amassing talent for a while now, so it’s about time they swung a few of those younger pieces for an established star. They have been in continuous talks for Pau Gasol, but as of now nothing has happened. We’ll see how David Kahn reacts, or if he continues building slowly. Either way, it wouldn’t be any surprise if Minnesota snuck into the playoffs as a seven or eight seed this upcoming season.

What moves do the Minnesota Timberwolves need to make?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.