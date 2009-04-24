Kevin Love: “It’s the Second Time I’ve Gotten Screwed”

Kevin Love doesn’t subscribe to Ricky Bobby‘s school of thought: If you’re not first, you’re last. That’s why he’s speaking up about what he believes is a second snub for rookie recognition this season.

First, he didn’t make the cut for the rookie-sophomore game, and now he’s pissed that he didn’t finish higher in rookie of the year voting.



“Pardon my French, but it’s the second time I’ve gotten screwed,” Love told the Pioneer Press. “I definitely thought I would finish higher, but after the rookie-sophomore snub, I guess anything can happen.” I guess I just needed to play a little better. Maybe a 30th double-double would have made a difference. … I’ll take care of my business this summer, either here in Los Angeles or in Minnesota, and come back a better player and try to help my team win. Hopefully, 15 years from now I’ll be able to look back on this and laugh.”

In all fairness, Love did finish 9th in the League in rebounding, but did he really have a better season than Derrick Rose, O.J. Mayo, Brook Lopez, Russell Westbrook, or Eric Gordon?

Source: Real GM