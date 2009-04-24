Kevin Love: “It’s the Second Time I’ve Gotten Screwed”

#Russell Westbrook #Derrick Rose
04.24.09 9 years ago 33 Comments

Kevin Love doesn’t subscribe to Ricky Bobby‘s school of thought: If you’re not first, you’re last. That’s why he’s speaking up about what he believes is a second snub for rookie recognition this season.

First, he didn’t make the cut for the rookie-sophomore game, and now he’s pissed that he didn’t finish higher in rookie of the year voting.

“Pardon my French, but it’s the second time I’ve gotten screwed,” Love told the Pioneer Press. “I definitely thought I would finish higher, but after the rookie-sophomore snub, I guess anything can happen.”

I guess I just needed to play a little better. Maybe a 30th double-double would have made a difference.

… I’ll take care of my business this summer, either here in Los Angeles or in Minnesota, and come back a better player and try to help my team win. Hopefully, 15 years from now I’ll be able to look back on this and laugh.”

In all fairness, Love did finish 9th in the League in rebounding, but did he really have a better season than Derrick Rose, O.J. Mayo, Brook Lopez, Russell Westbrook, or Eric Gordon?

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook#Derrick Rose
TAGSBROOK LOPEZDERRICK ROSEDimeMagERIC GORDONKEVIN LOVEO.J. MayoRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP