Kevin Love: “It’s the Second Time I’ve Gotten Screwed”

Kevin Love doesn’t subscribe to Ricky Bobby‘s school of thought: If you’re not first, you’re last. That’s why he’s speaking up about what he believes is a second snub for rookie recognition this season.
First, he didn’t make the cut for the rookie-sophomore game, and now he’s pissed that he didn’t finish higher in rookie of the year voting.
“Pardon my French, but it’s the second time I’ve gotten screwed,” Love told the Pioneer Press. “I definitely thought I would finish higher, but after the rookie-sophomore snub, I guess anything can happen.”
I guess I just needed to play a little better. Maybe a 30th double-double would have made a difference.
… I’ll take care of my business this summer, either here in Los Angeles or in Minnesota, and come back a better player and try to help my team win. Hopefully, 15 years from now I’ll be able to look back on this and laugh.”
In all fairness, Love did finish 9th in the League in rebounding, but did he really have a better season than Derrick Rose, O.J. Mayo, Brook Lopez, Russell Westbrook, or Eric Gordon?
Source: Real GM
This guy is a fool, who cares where he finishes becuase he get nothing for coming 2nd or lower.
And what the hell is wrong with his pic, it’s like a midget’s head on a giant’s body!
I would say Kevin Love had a pretty good year, not better than Derrick Rose, OJ Mayo, Eric Gordon. Close to Russell Westbrook and Brook Lopez, but it’s kind of a toss-up. Had Love played the minutes of Lopez and Westbrook, he would probably have been voted higher.
Oh, and he should have been in the rook-soph game.
that’s good to see some competitiveness from a timberwolf. Maybe it’ll motivate him even more. If he develops a mean streak and starts throwing his body around more, he may even be a decent player, which would be a surprise given the he looked to short/slow/unathletic coming out of college.
He should’ve at least made the rookie-sophomore game; i thought that was on some bullish. Hell he can use this as motivation for next season and maybe put up some beastly numbers.
Note to Blah – Have you watched a ‘Wolves game lately?
Love still looks slow and unathletic. Seriously, when he runs it looks like some fat dude from the stands just jumped into the game – he is that much slower and less athletic than your typical NBA player.
I am sure he has great “intangibles” but so does Mark Madsen.
Yall are some fools. As of right now he is one of the best offensive rebounders in the history of the nba. What more do you want from the guy. He gets a double double any time he gets minutes and he does it without having to shoot a ton. Thats more shots for other guys. He does look slow, but since when do slow guys dominate on the boards? He must be a little faster than he looks.
someone give the man some sunscreen!
@ parker:
Seriously? One of the best offensive rebounders in the history of the NBA? I realize he was 2nd in the league this season in offensive rebounding as a rookie, but don’t crown him quite yet.
What is next? Complaining he didn’t get a single All-Star vote?
Big slow guys can indeed domininate on the boards sometimes–Zaza Pachulia!! I think rebounding (particularly offensive rebounding) is a skill–not all atleticism. By the way, on a somewhat unrelated note, 2 of the top 3 rebounders in the league this year american-born white guys?! WTF! This white guy would guess that hasn’t happened since about the 1950s! lol.
Most Improved Player Next Year
good to see some fire from the rook
Memo to Kevin Love:
You’re Kevin Love.
A role player on a bad team. He is suffering from a severe case of hoop dreams…
kevin love doesn’t play as many minutes as the other rookies because the twolves don’t like playing rookies as much no matter how much they’re needed.
He nice to me but so are the rest of them up there.He IS a fucking beast though and will lead the league in boards when Dwight Howard dies or is locked up for steroid use.
Steve A, what do you think of OJ Mayo, Russell Westbrook, or Eric Gordon? Roleplayers on bad teams.
Love is better than all three of those guys, at a more important position than EG or OJ. Yea, it’s BS he didn’t make it.
Not to mention that his team was tied with OJ’s for wins, and was ahead of Westbrook’s and Gordon’s. He got snubbed. It’s ok, just because he doesn’t shoot a million times a game doesn’t mean he’s not good, guys.
he was way more important than gordon
gordon was gunnin like hell and doin nothin else on the most disgustingly bad team in history, this years clippers were just wrong…
love and screw in the same sentence, Dime is looking for amusing comments.
ianodelaleza: I agree 100 percent. I like the kid, don’t get me wrong, but people are only remembering what he did in the last couple months. He only ended up averaging 16 points…good, but that’s ALL he did! Score! I hope the best for him, but Love deserved that spot more than everyone but Lopez, Rose, and it could be argued Mayo.
You know he is always complaining about something-he complained about not getting enough touches at UCLA. Shut the fuck up and play and earn you’re respect!! Why do white guys always get to complain all the time without the media calling them on it!!
Klove beasted Lopez in their match up I was at courtside. you could tell hands down Love was on a different level that Brook. If Klove was transplanted in Thabeet’s body, you would see a 20reb/g average. This kid does not stop fighting for position and the dude is 20. Way better than Jefferson at the same age. After next year, Jefferson will be expendable in MN.
What I am saying is, those players have a chance to be upper echelon quality. Love is solid, but he’ll never be a top player on a contending team (like those players potentially could be). If he ever is on a great team, he’d be a role player. 3rd option if he maxed out his talent. My opinion.
He did get screwed over on the rookie-sophomore game invite, but the difference between 4th and 6th in ROY voting isn’t enough to cry over.
love is delusional; he looked like a little kid lost at disneyland unless he was trying to get a rebound. He did get screwed out of the rookie/soph game, but he should have finished even lower then 6th in the rookie voting. He should imitate anything Mad Dog does in an effort to stay in the league as long as he can
I recall in a Slam issue that he was a voted as a most sexy athlete or something during high school.
Should’ve stayed in Memphis, I’m telling you. Gay-Love would’ve been all the rage.
ol boy did do his thing this year. but after the top 3 does it really matter where u finish in the ROY !!
LOL at #7 best rebounder in nba history hahahahah yea after 1 year he should be penciled in as a hall of famer huh.
He gets no respect because he’s white. He was the highest rated rookie according the PER rating. He put up 11 and 9 in 25 minutes a game. It’s not his fault, he just didn’t get the minutes. The racism here is outstanding. He absolutely was top 3 out the rookies this year. Get over the fact he’s white!
Not to mention Rose played awful defense this season. Rose was above average for the minutes he got in terms of scoring. Love played very well defensively, something that just doesn’t get factored in.
To answer your question Dime:
NO.
