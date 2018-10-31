Kevin Love Wants Larry Drew To Be The Cavaliers Coach

Getty Image

Kevin Love wasn’t particularly happy when the Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue. He was one of many Cavs players who were reportedly “pissed” about the decision, and he made an Instagram post that basically confirmed his lack of support for the move.

Considering that Love just signed a 5-year deal with the Cavs, he does have at least a little bit of weight to throw around. He’s the clear star of the team, and if the organization is serious at all about building around what’s left of his prime, then they might want to take his word seriously. Right now, Love would like to see Cleveland make Larry Drew the head coach — Drew is currently acting as not the interim, but the “voice” of the Cavs.

Via Cleveland.com: