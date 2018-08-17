Getty Image

Kevin Love and LeBron James are no longer teammates on a daily basis but few NBA players have spent more time with James over the past few years. As a result of that interaction and continued friendship, Love offers intriguing perspective into the mind of James and, of course, the biggest story of the 2018 offseason is the best player in the universe electing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As part of a sit-down interview with ESPN, Love was asked whether he had insight into what transpired and he shed some light on the situation.