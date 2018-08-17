Kevin Love Recalls The ‘Special Moment’ He Shared With LeBron After Speaking Out About His Anxiety

08.17.18

In early March, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love revealed his struggles with panic attacks in a piece for The Players’ Tribune and joined forces with DeMar DeRozan on a public service announcement regarding mental health. Rightly, Love was praised for his courage and candor and, while we can’t possibly understand the full scope of the positive impact of his public statements, it feels safe to assume that his comments were vital.

In a sit-down interview with NBC’s The Today Show that is set to air on Monday, Love recalled what he described as a “special moment” with now-former teammate LeBron James shortly after his revelation.

