Kevin Love Revealed His Struggles With Panic Attacks In A ‘Players’ Tribune’ Piece About Mental Health

03.06.18 4 days ago

Kevin Love is still recovering from a broken hand, but the Cleveland Cavaliers forward revealed on Tuesday that he’s been dealing with a different kind of injury as well.

Love wrote a piece in The Players’ Tribune revealing his issues with panic attacks and the change of heart he’s had about openly dealing with his mental health.

Entitled “Everyone Is Going Through Something,” Love is candid about his mental health and how he’s dealt with panic attacks, the first one coming for him last November at halftime of a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

