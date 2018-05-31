Getty Image

The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday night from Oracle Arena in Oakland with the fourth installment of the Cavs-Warriors rivalry.

Both teams entered the Finals with some injury uncertainty regarding key players, with Andre Iguodala missing the last four games of the Western Conference Finals with a knee injury and Kevin Love sitting out Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a concussion suffered one game prior.

The Warriors confirmed Iguodala will at least miss Game 1, but the Cavs got good news on Thursday when Love cleared the league’s concussion protocol, making him available for Thursday night’s game.