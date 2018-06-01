Getty Image

One of the many things Adam Silver has to determine in the wake of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals is whether Cleveland forward Kevin Love needed to be suspended. Love left the immediate vicinity of the bench during an altercation between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson at the end of the game, which is usually an automatic suspension. However, Love explained the reason he was on the floor had nothing to do with what went down in the waning moments of Thursday’s game.

Ultimately, the NBA bought Love’s depiction of the events. According to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, the All-Star forward will not be suspended for Game 2 on Sunday night for the exact reason he explained.

The NBA will not suspend @KevinLove for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1, league source tells @YahooSportsNBA. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 1, 2018