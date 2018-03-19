Kevin Love Will Make His Return To The Cavs On Monday Night Against The Bucks

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.19.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been quite the rollercoaster this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the failed experiment with Isaiah Thomas, the front office cut ties and made some major roster changes at the trade deadline to try and salvage a campaign that was quickly going south.

Despite some positive flashes, there’s been an adjustment period as Cleveland tries to integrate several new players into its lineup and work to find some consistency in anticipation of what it hopes will be a long playoff run. One of their biggest question marks has to do directly with the youth and inexperience of many of the new faces.

It has also had to deal with the extended absence of veteran forward Kevin Love due to an injury. The team did, however, pass on some good news when it announced that Love would make his return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS KEVIN LOVE

