The 2016 NBA Finals, you know, the one where the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit, is remembered by three specific events.

There’s “The Block,” when LeBron James chased down Andre Iguodola and pinned his lay-up attempt to the backboard. That led the “The Shot,” when Kyrie Irving pulled up and hit what would be the game-winning 3 over Steph Curry. And then there’s “The Stop,” when Kevin Love somehow stayed in front of Steph Curry for an entire possession and forced him into a wild 3-point attempt.

Love says the final part of that iconic trio was actually really bad defense on his part.

“I think it will be a legacy-defining moment for me, but I let him get the ball back, and when you have a guy who you’re double-teaming or trapping, and you’re trying to get the ball out of his hands, you don’t let him get it back,” Love said in an interview with GQ. “It was actually a poor defensive sequence. I just happened to keep my feet down and played great individual defense when the time came.”