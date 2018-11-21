Getty Image

The first month of the 2018-19 NBA season has not been kind to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beyond the fact that they entered this year trying to get back to the postseason without LeBron James, the Cavs’ 2-13 record is the worst in the NBA and they were the first team to make a coaching change this year.

In addition to this, the Cavaliers have only had Kevin Love for four games. Love was expected to be the face of the organization after James left for Los Angeles, but the All-Star big man needed surgery on a toe on his left foot earlier this month, which has kept him on the sideline.

We knew that it’d take about six weeks from the time Love got surgery for him to get re-examined, and on Tuesday, we got an update from the man himself. Love and Channing Frye sat down with Rachel Nichols and Richard Jefferson of ESPN, and over the course of their discussion, Love let it be known that he doesn’t think he’ll be back until the start of the new year.