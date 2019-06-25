Four Potential Kevin Love Trades That Have Us Intrigued

Getty Image

When Channing Frye shot off a tweet Sunday night expressing his desire for his former teammate Kevin Love to end up on the Portland Trail Blazers, the Internet was intrigued. Was this just a bored Frye thinking out loud? Or has Love expressed some desire to be moved to a contender as the Cavs continue to rebuild?

I’m gonna be honest i had a conversation with friends and i think the best move for the Blazers would be to get Kevin Love. I think it would shake the whole western conference — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) June 23, 2019

Whatever Frye’s motive, it’s not hard to imagine Love informing the Cavs, either before the 2019-2020 campaign begins or near the trade deadline, that he’d like to finish out his career playing for a playoff-caliber team. The Cavs are still multiple seasons away from legitimately contending for anything, and buy that time, Love will be on downside of his career. With that in mind, here are a few trades that intrigue is, and how the Cavs could get the most from trading their most talented player.