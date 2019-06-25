Four Potential Kevin Love Trades That Have Us Intrigued

06.25.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

 

When Channing Frye shot off a tweet Sunday night expressing his desire for his former teammate Kevin Love to end up on the Portland Trail Blazers, the Internet was intrigued. Was this just a bored Frye thinking out loud? Or has Love expressed some desire to be moved to a contender as the Cavs continue to rebuild?

Whatever Frye’s motive, it’s not hard to imagine Love informing the Cavs, either before the 2019-2020 campaign begins or near the trade deadline, that he’d like to finish out his career playing for a playoff-caliber team. The Cavs are still multiple seasons away from legitimately contending for anything, and buy that time, Love will be on downside of his career. With that in mind, here are a few trades that intrigue is, and how the Cavs could get the most from trading their most talented player.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 59 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP