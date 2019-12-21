There are times when a highlight doesn’t even have to be a highlight to become a viral sensation. It’s on those rare occasions that the effort on the attempt is just so good and so mesmerizing that it leaves an indelible impression on viewers that is worthy of its own celebration.

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant has had several such occasions already in his young NBA career, the latest of which came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night when he nearly threw down what would’ve been one of the greatest poster dunks of all-time on Kevin Love.

Fortunately for Love, Morant’s attempt rimmed out and he was spared the fate of so many aging bigs throughout history who have found themselves on the wrong end of a poster. Make no mistake, Love was keenly aware of just how close he came to being immortalized on Morant’s highlight reel.

Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk…that kid is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Instead, Love went on to knock down a clutch three late in the fourth quarter that helped the Cavs seal a tight 114-107 victory. It was one of five three-pointers on the night for Love, who finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Morant was held to single digits in scoring despite dishing out 11 assists.