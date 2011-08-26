Kevin Love: Volleyballin’ On The Beach

Without the NBA to look forward to, Kevin Love has taken up volleyball, and yesterday he competed with his playing partner, pro beach volleyball player Han Stolfus, for a $200,000 prize at the Jose Cuervo Pro Beach Volleyball Series in Manhattan Beach. Although Love showcased some skill, and is now saying the sport is addicting, the two lost to the No. 1 seed in two games, 21-16 and 21-15.

The loss wasn’t exactly a bad thing. The duo Love and Stolfus played – John Hyden and Sean Scott – are ranked No. 1 in the country. So cut them some slack. Perhaps he wouldn’t make my all-NBA volleyball team or maybe he would. I haven’t been able to head down there to check this out (it’s free by the way and running all weekend for anyone who is interested) so I have no clue. But from the looks of these pictures, he seems to know what he’s doing.

“I have always been a fan of beach volleyball and when I received the opportunity to play in the Jose Cuervo Pro Beach Volleyball Series, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Love in an earlier press release for the event. “I’m tall, I’m quick, I can jump, and I’ve spent some time playing beach volleyball during my time in Los Angeles. Now that I have to start thinking about a backup plan with the basketball lockout, I thought ‘why not?'”

Manhattan Beach is just the first of three stops in this series. It will also take place at Miami Beach, FL (Sept. 16-18) and Hermosa Beach, CA (Sept. 23-25)., and features a $500,000 cumulative prize purse, the richest in the U.S. this year.

Could you take Kevin Love in volleyball?

