Kevin Love’s Game-Winning Three Against the Clippers

You may have seen this on ESPN last night or caught it on SportsCenter this morning, and even if you did, it’s worth another look. After trailing the Clippers by almost 20 points, the Timberwolves battled back, eventually tied it up, and then got themselves in a spot to win the game at end.

Call in the closer, Kevin Love.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And yes, it needs to be said: the Clippers’ defense on this play is just embarrassing. The one guy you absolutely do not want getting the last shot is the guy who is in the NBA MVP conversation. Hubie Brown is just disgusted by it all.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook