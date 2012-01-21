Kevin Love’s Game-Winning Three Against the Clippers

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
01.21.12 7 years ago 15 Comments

You may have seen this on ESPN last night or caught it on SportsCenter this morning, and even if you did, it’s worth another look. After trailing the Clippers by almost 20 points, the Timberwolves battled back, eventually tied it up, and then got themselves in a spot to win the game at end.

Call in the closer, Kevin Love.

And yes, it needs to be said: the Clippers’ defense on this play is just embarrassing. The one guy you absolutely do not want getting the last shot is the guy who is in the NBA MVP conversation. Hubie Brown is just disgusted by it all.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video
TAGSDimeMagHubie BrownKEVIN LOVELos Angeles ClippersMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP