Kevin Love’s Game-Winning Three Against the Clippers

You may have seen this on ESPN last night or caught it on SportsCenter this morning, and even if you did, it’s worth another look. After trailing the Clippers by almost 20 points, the Timberwolves battled back, eventually tied it up, and then got themselves in a spot to win the game at end.
Call in the closer, Kevin Love.
And yes, it needs to be said: the Clippers’ defense on this play is just embarrassing. The one guy you absolutely do not want getting the last shot is the guy who is in the NBA MVP conversation. Hubie Brown is just disgusted by it all.
Love CP3 in the background seeing this entire play develop before the ball is even thrown in bounds. Yelling at his guys that they are in the wrong position, then immediately realizing they are boned when the T-wolves start the play… all while Del Negro is standing there like he has no idea what is going on.
Great coaching from Adelman, who I think some posters on here were bashing a while back. Nice play to get a win over a quality team.
Kevin Love is the real deal. people are sleeping on him because his game isn’t flashy.
and on a play that’s one of the very first ones you learn when you get to play organized ball.
and the funny thing is the Clippers still never had a chance.
it was awful to watch rubio (its my first time watching a game with him) and then he made the 3, then the kevin love buzzer beater. it was pretty great 4th quarter.
Lookin a little bit like justin timberlake there. Great shot. Good to see his shooting form return.
Clippers were confident but clueless. They were looking forward to overtime and they got what they deserved.
And he pulled up 6ft BEHIND the arc! Crazy.
Kevin Love: the next great white player? He’s playing like it. What does everyone think?