Kevin Martin Could Miss 6-8 Weeks

The Sacramento Kings could be without leading scorer Kevin Martin for the next 6-8 weeks according to the Sacramento Bee. On Monday night, K-Mart collided with Allen Iverson in a game against Memphis and hurt his left wrist in the process. It was revealed later in an MRI that there is a hairline fracture in Martin’s wrist.
“It had been hurting the last couple days,” Martin told the Bee. “But yesterday it swelled up. I was hoping it was just a bad sprain.”
Martin may try to play through it, but that would increase the risk of worsening the injury. He will most likely have surgery to repair the bone, but that would require him to sit out at least 6-8 weeks. For the season, Martin was averaging 30.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.2 apg. He scored a season high 48 points agains Memphis on Monday night.
Source: The Sacramento Bee
THis is a bad place to break a bone. There is not a lot of blood flow to those small bones so they take more time and care to heal. For a young player like KMart, there is no reason to take a risk by playing.
Book it, he’s gone until after the trade deadline. It could be good news for Tyreke’s ROY quest. ‘Reke’s going to get all the shots he wants.
beef – nail on the head. It would be so nice for the Kings to see this kid play a full season, but I’m afraid his best value to us at this point is trade bait (or at least when he gets healed up, that is…)
See what happens when you talk bad about Jalen lol.
This would really suck for Kings fans, if there was any.
man this guy just can’t stay on the floor.
big surprise
Very unfortunate this kid was lighting it up, hope he comes back quick.