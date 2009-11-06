Kevin Martin Could Miss 6-8 Weeks

11.06.09 8 years ago 8 Comments

Kevin Martin

The Sacramento Kings could be without leading scorer Kevin Martin for the next 6-8 weeks according to the Sacramento Bee. On Monday night, K-Mart collided with Allen Iverson in a game against Memphis and hurt his left wrist in the process. It was revealed later in an MRI that there is a hairline fracture in Martin’s wrist.

“It had been hurting the last couple days,” Martin told the Bee. “But yesterday it swelled up. I was hoping it was just a bad sprain.”

Martin may try to play through it, but that would increase the risk of worsening the injury. He will most likely have surgery to repair the bone, but that would require him to sit out at least 6-8 weeks. For the season, Martin was averaging 30.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.2 apg. He scored a season high 48 points agains Memphis on Monday night.

Source: The Sacramento Bee

Around The Web

TAGSALLEN IVERSONDimeMagKEVIN MARTINSACRAMENTO KINGS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP