Kevin Martin Could Miss 6-8 Weeks

The Sacramento Kings could be without leading scorer Kevin Martin for the next 6-8 weeks according to the Sacramento Bee. On Monday night, K-Mart collided with Allen Iverson in a game against Memphis and hurt his left wrist in the process. It was revealed later in an MRI that there is a hairline fracture in Martin’s wrist.

“It had been hurting the last couple days,” Martin told the Bee. “But yesterday it swelled up. I was hoping it was just a bad sprain.”

Martin may try to play through it, but that would increase the risk of worsening the injury. He will most likely have surgery to repair the bone, but that would require him to sit out at least 6-8 weeks. For the season, Martin was averaging 30.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.2 apg. He scored a season high 48 points agains Memphis on Monday night.

Source: The Sacramento Bee