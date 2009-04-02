Kevin Martin: NBA’s Worst Decoy

Like we told you in Smack this morning, in last night’s Kings/Warriors game, Kevin Martin and Monta Ellis almost put up 100 points just by themselves. Martin’s line was absurd – dude dropped 50 points on just 11 field goals (11-22 from the field).

So of course who takes the potential game-winner in overtime for Sacramento while Martin was relegated to standing in the corner? Beno Udrih of course. Why wouldn’t he? I know he hit a big shot right before that, but come on. Remember at the end of “Hoosiers” when Coach Dale draws up the play where Jimmy Chitwood – who has been getting severe buckets – is supposed to be the decoy for the final play and all the Hickory players just stare uncomfortably at the floor? That is what we imagine that final Kings huddle to have looked like.