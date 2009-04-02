Kevin Martin: NBA’s Worst Decoy

Like we told you in Smack this morning, in last night’s Kings/Warriors game, Kevin Martin and Monta Ellis almost put up 100 points just by themselves. Martin’s line was absurd – dude dropped 50 points on just 11 field goals (11-22 from the field).
So of course who takes the potential game-winner in overtime for Sacramento while Martin was relegated to standing in the corner? Beno Udrih of course. Why wouldn’t he? I know he hit a big shot right before that, but come on. Remember at the end of “Hoosiers” when Coach Dale draws up the play where Jimmy Chitwood – who has been getting severe buckets – is supposed to be the decoy for the final play and all the Hickory players just stare uncomfortably at the floor? That is what we imagine that final Kings huddle to have looked like.
whats the highest scoring total with the lowest field goals made? 50 pts on 11 already seems unfathomable
Kevin Martin is a fraud.
I don’t think there’s anyway you can call a guy who routinely gets 30, 40, 50 points in NBA games a fraud. Yes, it would be really interesting to see how he produces on a real team with other good players around him. But no matter what, I think he’d be an unreal 2nd or 3rd option on a very good team.
Agree.
He is the most efficient player in the L. On a good team, like the spurs, he would be an all star.
When are you guys going to do something about espn using the daily dime crap? Their video is called DAILY DIME TV!
Gotta play defense to play on a good team like the spurs…
I can’t stand K-Mart for the same reason I can’t stand D-Wade (though Wade has gotten much better)…
I don’t think a good basketball player makes their living at the line. It’s crafty, cheap and takes advantage of how soft the NBA has become.
TWEET! You breathed on K-Mart too hard while he was shooting, lets send him to the line 26! times
pop wouldnt play his no d ass more than 10 mns and thats off the bench subs for manu.
ellis=martin=redd=jeter=overrated
sam i think the total shots taken is more impressive than the mades to score 50
Ian – and others:
You’re missing the point. IF he played on a better team, he would have to be accountable on the defensive end. Right now, he has little reason to be a “stopper.” He has the skills to be decent enough. I would say that he can be/is a better defender than Kyle Korver who gets to play for one of the most hard nosed coaches in the game.
He would undoubtedly come off the bench, but you can’t tell me that he can’t do what Manu has done – or Jason Terry. Both all stars. At the very worst he plays sparingly and is automatic for 10-15 points off of 5 shots.
I think he would be an all-star though.
lol, how did Jeter get in the mix Ian? LOL
It’d be interesting to see Martin play in a system that preaches defense, to see if that aspect of his game would improve like his offense did while in his current system that preaches a lot of offense and he took to it really well. He’s young, and seems really coachable, can’t see him not absorbing defense schemes/systems if given the chance.
logan yeah i know what u meant i was just messing with that and yeah he could be great in that manu terry role
scott that was in case austin reads the comments i liked the 90s yankees but hated jeter weird i know
only three of you have even seen KevMart play it seems. The dude can play defense if he gets all intense and focused, but the dude is a joker and he is always smiling.
Oh, and Kenny Natt needs to get fired for playing Andres Nocioni at center and falling into the horrid trap of NellyBall.
Anyway, Kevin will be a beast once Blake Griffin joins him next year.
nah willis i dont think hes any good on that
This just shows how legit Kevin martin really is, not b/c he put up 50 on GS, but the fact that he gets his buckets efficiently and not by just jacking
@Say, post 6: Concur bigtime; it’s painful to watch K-Mart’s free throw palooza.
@ Ian
No need to explain Jeter, most overrated living organism ever.
50 point games are like 50 HR seasons in baseball with the steroids. It used to be something, but the rules have changed so you just have to slide the scale up. KMart putting up 50 is like someone putting up 40 a few years back. It’s nice, but it’s not like Wilt when he was just getting hammered for his freebies. I am starting to hate the NBA now, really.
K Mart need to get his wins up.
Ellis goes for 42 points, 9 assist, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block all while still coming back from moped injury, and you all still seem to think this story about K-mart is worth this post space…….WOW!!!!
Coach I can make the shot! Gimme the Damn Ball!!!!